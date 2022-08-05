Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Posts Earnings Results

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Teekay Tankers Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TNK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 428,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,212. Teekay Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $768.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 151.27 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97.

Institutional Trading of Teekay Tankers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 41.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 127,480 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 18.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 40,309 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 27.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares during the last quarter. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Teekay Tankers

TNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

