Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Tejon Ranch Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TRC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.53. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,874. The firm has a market cap of $411.23 million, a P/E ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.79. Tejon Ranch has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tejon Ranch will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 63.12% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

