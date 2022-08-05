Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Tejon Ranch Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE TRC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.53. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,874. The firm has a market cap of $411.23 million, a P/E ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.79. Tejon Ranch has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00.
Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tejon Ranch will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tejon Ranch Company Profile
Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tejon Ranch (TRC)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.