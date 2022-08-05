Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TDOC. Wells Fargo & Company cut Teladoc Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $104.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered Teladoc Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.03.
Teladoc Health Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $37.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.94. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $156.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.
