Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.63

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 592640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TELNY shares. HSBC lowered Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Telenor ASA from 120.00 to 125.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telenor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14.

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4647 per share. This represents a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.23%.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

