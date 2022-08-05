Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $768.00 million-$776.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.82 million. Tenable also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TENB. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.87.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of TENB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,016. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Tenable has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $63.61.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Tenable

In other news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,815.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,815.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $877,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,481.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,572 shares of company stock worth $4,268,456. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,138,000 after buying an additional 595,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tenable by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,302,000 after purchasing an additional 163,682 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tenable by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,004,000 after purchasing an additional 39,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Tenable by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.