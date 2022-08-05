Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Tennant has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

TNC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.03. 125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.36. Tennant has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $85.33.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tennant by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Tennant by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Tennant by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tennant by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

