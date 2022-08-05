Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Trading 20.4% Higher

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) shares traded up 20.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.77. 2,130,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 366% from the average session volume of 457,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tenon Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40.

Tenon Medical ( NASDAQ:TNON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

