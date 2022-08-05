Tenret Co LLC Buys 75 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tenret Co LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Tenret Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,020,759,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $413.37. The stock had a trading volume of 262,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,132. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

