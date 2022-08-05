Tenret Co LLC Has $3.86 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Tenret Co LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 226.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,898 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 3.5% of Tenret Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369,041 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after buying an additional 7,037,773 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,651,000 after buying an additional 2,268,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,807,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,511,990. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $40.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

