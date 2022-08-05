Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $40.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Terex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.50.

TEX traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $33.65. 6,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,462. Terex has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $53.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,528,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Terex by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 396,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after acquiring an additional 53,457 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Terex by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 51,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

