Ternoa (CAPS) Trading Down 6.8% This Week

Ternoa (CAPS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last week, Ternoa has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Ternoa coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ternoa has a total market capitalization of $11.55 million and $303,023.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.46 or 0.00626448 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015579 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Ternoa
Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ternoa
