Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Down 7%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $860.26 and last traded at $861.13. 1,364,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 30,116,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $925.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $859.50.

Tesla Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $741.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $843.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $895.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Tesla’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total transaction of $2,527,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,541,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,541,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,239 shares of company stock valued at $53,099,879 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

