Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Tetra Tech has a payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of TTEK stock traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,284. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.23. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.90. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $284,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tetra Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $421,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.