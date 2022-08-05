Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Sells $173,180.00 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $173,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,850 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $89.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $97.43. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on TXRH. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.