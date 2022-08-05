TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Trading Down 12.7%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 12.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.44 and last traded at $5.63. 44,160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,436,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGTX. B. Riley decreased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $886.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,126.45% and a negative return on equity of 118.49%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,628,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,568,000 after buying an additional 3,804,406 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,034,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,424 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 722.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,088,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,924 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,442,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 633,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.