The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $105.69

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.69 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 103.59 ($1.27). The Bankers Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 105.40 ($1.29), with a volume of 777,119 shares traded.
The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 105.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The stock has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 10,560.00.
The Bankers Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.55. The Bankers Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 218.80%.
The Bankers Investment Trust Company Profile
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
