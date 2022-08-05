The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 0.9% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $16,701,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $2,806,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $8,799,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $54,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

BA stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.30. 114,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,775,241. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

