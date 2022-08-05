The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,412 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 439.7% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 235,872 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $45,169,000 after purchasing an additional 192,167 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,348 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 87.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,173,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Boeing Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BA traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.99. The company had a trading volume of 51,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,775,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.22. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

