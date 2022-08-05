The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells $668,637.04 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,849. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

CG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 227,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,498,000 after purchasing an additional 99,122 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,586,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.