The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,470,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,177,000 after acquiring an additional 251,071 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 12.3% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 555,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,461,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 9.0% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 29.5% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.83. The company had a trading volume of 350,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,533,990. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.38. The company has a market cap of $271.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

