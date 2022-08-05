The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Increased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.4% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 18.7% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $275.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

