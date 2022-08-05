The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.02 Million

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. The Crypto Prophecies has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $313,608.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.54 or 0.00628352 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015005 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile
The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,297,942 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets.
