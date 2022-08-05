The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.02 Million

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 5th. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. The Crypto Prophecies has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $313,608.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.54 or 0.00628352 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,297,942 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Crypto Prophecies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Crypto Prophecies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Crypto Prophecies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

