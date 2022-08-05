The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,855,000 after purchasing an additional 261,654 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,543,000 after acquiring an additional 333,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,667,000 after acquiring an additional 130,587 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,765,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,733,000 after acquiring an additional 35,461 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.82. The company had a trading volume of 20,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,482. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.62. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

