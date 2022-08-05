The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Lowered by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,193,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,798 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 1.3% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.89% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $980,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.75. 22,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,482. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on EL. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.00.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.