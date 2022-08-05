The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:TRG) Shares Down 1.8%

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:TRG – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.14). Approximately 107,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 221,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.20 ($2.18).
The European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 175 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 174.64. The company has a market cap of £701.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13.
The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
