The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 136 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 136 ($1.67) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IAG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.65) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. HSBC set a GBX 120 ($1.47) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 174.54 ($2.14).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 0.4 %

LON:IAG opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.46) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 102.14 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 199.50 ($2.44). The stock has a market cap of £5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 116.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

