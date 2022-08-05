The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€20.20” Price Target for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.20 ($20.82) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($20.10) price target on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.53) price target on Engie in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($18.04) target price on Engie in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($15.98) price target on Engie in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ENGI opened at €12.42 ($12.80) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.18. Engie has a 12-month low of €12.16 ($12.54) and a 12-month high of €15.16 ($15.63).

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.