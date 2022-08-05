The Goldman Sachs Group Trims HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Target Price to $14.00

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HCM. StockNews.com raised shares of HUTCHMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
HUTCHMED Price Performance
HUTCHMED stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18.
Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.