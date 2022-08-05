The Goldman Sachs Group Trims HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Target Price to $14.00

HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HCM. StockNews.com raised shares of HUTCHMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HUTCHMED Price Performance

HUTCHMED stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18.

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

About HUTCHMED

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in HUTCHMED by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in HUTCHMED in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in HUTCHMED by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.