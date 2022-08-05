The Home Depot, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.87 Per Share (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $4.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.80. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $16.39 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.36 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $307.17 on Friday. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $315.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.88 and its 200-day moving average is $311.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

