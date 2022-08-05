The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 722,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,294,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BATRK traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,278. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BATRK shares. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty Braves Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

