The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells $290,000.00 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $144.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.