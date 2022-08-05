The Timken Company (TKR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Timken has a dividend payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Timken to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Timken Trading Up 0.9 %

TKR opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average is $60.84. Timken has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $79.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Transactions at Timken

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Timken will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Timken by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 6.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Timken in the first quarter worth $76,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.56.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Articles

