The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.7% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.8 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. KGI Securities started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

