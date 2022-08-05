TheStreet Downgrades Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) to D

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Up 2.3 %

ICMB stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.44. 8,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,424. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $63.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.91.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Investcorp Credit Management BDC

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

