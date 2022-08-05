TheStreet Downgrades Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) to D

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Up 2.3 %
ICMB stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.44. 8,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,424. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $63.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.91.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Investcorp Credit Management BDC
About Investcorp Credit Management BDC
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.