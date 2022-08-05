TheStreet Downgrades Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

NYSE SMG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.29. 3,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,123. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.80. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $72.58 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.66%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $960,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,610,000 after acquiring an additional 723,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after acquiring an additional 253,258 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,828 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,901,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 607.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 147,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after buying an additional 126,990 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

