TigerCash (TCH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.88 Million

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $405,251.21 and approximately $1.88 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.00791229 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,123.72 or 1.00002778 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

