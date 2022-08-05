Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $26.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $215.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.06. Timberland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42.

Timberland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.84%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

In related news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,601.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 84,471 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

