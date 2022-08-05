Tixl (TXL) Market Capitalization Tops $4.09 Million

Tixl (TXL) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Tixl coin can currently be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Tixl has a total market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tixl has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00619655 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015078 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency. The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

