TokenPocket (TPT) Price Reaches $0.0083

TokenPocket (TPT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One TokenPocket coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TokenPocket has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. TokenPocket has a total market cap of $28.82 million and $127,994.00 worth of TokenPocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00624032 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00015256 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00036230 BTC.
TokenPocket Profile
TokenPocket’s total supply is 3,466,457,400 coins. TokenPocket’s official Twitter account is @TokenPocket_TP. The official website for TokenPocket is www.tokenpocket.pro.
Buying and Selling TokenPocket
Receive News & Updates for TokenPocket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPocket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.