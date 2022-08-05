TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $14.58 Per Share

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for TopBuild in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $14.58 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.15. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $15.13 per share.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share.

TopBuild Stock Up 1.6 %

BLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

BLD opened at $207.29 on Friday. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $150.71 and a 1-year high of $284.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in TopBuild by 8.2% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,662,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,795,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $495,368,000 after buying an additional 31,188 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,535,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,770,000 after acquiring an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after buying an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.