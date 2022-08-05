Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.19, reports. The business had revenue of C$299.94 million during the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TXG traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.66. The company had a trading volume of 247,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,168. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.54 and a 1-year high of C$17.43. The stock has a market cap of C$915.08 million and a PE ratio of 5.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Torex Gold Resources

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Rosalie C. Moore purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$170,101.38.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

