Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 125.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.72.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TXG traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.65. The company had a trading volume of 250,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of C$914.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.54 and a 12-month high of C$17.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.25.

Insider Transactions at Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$299.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Rosalie C. Moore acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.77 per share, with a total value of C$43,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,794 shares in the company, valued at C$170,101.38.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

