Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 97,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,977,384 shares.The stock last traded at $64.50 and had previously closed at $64.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.66.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 113,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 648,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,519,000 after buying an additional 109,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

