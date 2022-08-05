Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CURV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Torrid from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered Torrid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.83.

CURV traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,117. Torrid has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $33.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. Torrid’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Torrid will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Torrid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at $8,487,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Torrid by 706.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 251,879 shares during the period. Sycamore Partners Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at $813,638,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

