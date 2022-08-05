Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 500 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 340.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 18.1% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6,301.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 166,367 shares during the period. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $209.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.42.

BioNTech Stock Performance

BioNTech stock opened at $180.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of -0.08. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

