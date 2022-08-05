Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 126,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $801,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $64.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

