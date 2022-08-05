Tortoise Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $162.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.36. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $138.60 and a one year high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

