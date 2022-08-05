Tortoise Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 180.0% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.35.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $151.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $169.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.06 and its 200 day moving average is $147.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

