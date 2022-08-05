Tortoise Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 30,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.3% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 42,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE APD opened at $257.73 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.19.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

