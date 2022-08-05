Tortoise Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 30,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.3% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 42,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.
Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 4.9 %
NYSE APD opened at $257.73 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.19.
Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.33.
Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Products and Chemicals (APD)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.