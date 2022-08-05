Tortoise Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $575,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 54,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

